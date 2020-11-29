Menu
Mary E. RAY
RAY - Mary E.
November 28, 2020. Daughter of the late John J. and Geraldine M. (Van Hook) Ray; sister of the late John (Patricia), late Gayle (Bernard) Cryan, Geraldine (Andrew) Moynihan, late Richard (Audrey), Jean (Andre) Russo, Bryan (Madonna), William (Margaret) and Robert Ray; also survived by many nieces and nephews. A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date. Mary was a Nurse for 35 years, caring for the terminally ill children at Children's Hospital and the aging patients at Mercy Hospital. Memorials may be made to Sisters of Mercy, Retired Nuns Home, 625 Abbott Rd., Buffalo, NY 14220. Arrangements by THOMAS H. McCARTHY FUNERAL HOME. Online condolences at www.THMcCarthyFH.com


Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 29, 2020.
