TERRANOVA - Mary E.
(nee Renzoni)
Of Lancaster, NY, passed away September 25, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Dominic; devoted mother of Joseph (Peggy), Dr. Marilyn Terranova (Martin Miller), Dr. Michael, Diane Waterman (Douglas), Anne Gaca (Ronald), Lisa Terranova; a brother Gene Renzoni (Beverly) and aunt to two nephews. Mary was a cherished grandmother of 12 and a great-grandmother of 19. Mary graduated from SUNY Buffalo State College with a B.S. in Childhood Education and taught in Fort Monmouth, NJ after she and Dominic married in 1953. They raised their family in Lancaster, NY and enjoyed summers on Canandaigua Lake. Mary was an elected Lancaster Public Library Board of Trustee, as well as an active volunteer with Meals-on- Wheels in Lancaster for many years. She was an accomplished china painter, an avid gardener and enjoyed sewing, knitting and needlework. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at Our Lady of Pompeii Church, 158 Lavarack Ave., Lancaster, NY, on Saturday, October 3, at 10 AM. Entombment will be at St. Adalbert's Cemetery in Lancaster, NY. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Lancaster Public Library, 5466 Broadway, Lancaster, NY 14086 or FeedMore Foundation of WNY, 100 James E Casey Dr., Buffalo, NY 14206. Please share condolences at wendelandloecherinc.com