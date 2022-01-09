Menu
Mary L. EISENBERGER
FUNERAL HOME
Shepard Brothers Funeral Home
10690 Main Street
Clarence, NY
EISENBERGER - Mary L. (nee Fletcher)
January 1, 2022, of Clarence, NY. Wife of the late Paul R. Eisenberger; beloved mother of Clifford P. (Marjorie), Gary R. (Deborah Walters) and Robert W. Eisenberger; loving grandmother of Suzanne, Clifford, Maureen, and Brian; dear great-grandmother of Madelyn, Connor, Ava, Everly, Oliver and Vanessa; daughter of the late Russel W. Rhine and the late Matilda B. Ramsey; lovingly adopted by the late Warren E. and Catherine Fletcher; adopted sister of Alice Sturniolo and the late Dorothy Diantoniis. Private services were held at the convenience of the family. Share condolences at www.ShepardBrosFuneralHome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 9, 2022.
Funeral services provided by:
Shepard Brothers Funeral Home
