EISENBERGER - Mary L. (nee Fletcher)
January 1, 2022, of Clarence, NY. Wife of the late Paul R. Eisenberger; beloved mother of Clifford P. (Marjorie), Gary R. (Deborah Walters) and Robert W. Eisenberger; loving grandmother of Suzanne, Clifford, Maureen, and Brian; dear great-grandmother of Madelyn, Connor, Ava, Everly, Oliver and Vanessa; daughter of the late Russel W. Rhine and the late Matilda B. Ramsey; lovingly adopted by the late Warren E. and Catherine Fletcher; adopted sister of Alice Sturniolo and the late Dorothy Diantoniis. Private services were held at the convenience of the family.
Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 9, 2022.