MILLER - Mary Elizabeth "Betty"
Passed away at the age of 93, on September 20, 2020. Born to Harold "Bud" and Mollie Cross, on August 29th, 1927 in Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan, Betty later lived most of her life in Port Colborne, ON and Kenmore, NY. She was preceded in death by her first husband Stanley Wincott in 1970 and second husband Wesley Miller in 2003. Betty leaves behind her children Donald "Rick" (Allison) Wincott, Penny (Tom) Johnson, Bill (Terri) Wincott, Billy Miller, Joanie (Peter) Hyatt, Bob (Kristin) Miller, Susie (Shawn) Dewey, her 17 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Although hampered by her health late in life, Betty was a long time member of the Church of Advent Choir, a supporter of the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra, and an avid seamstress. In her youth, she was a gifted musician who received acceptance to the Royal Conservatory of Music in Toronto, and a dancer who never gave away her tap shoes. Memorial Services to be held at a later date. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.lesterwedekindtfuneralhome.com