BOSSERT - Mary Ellen "The Boss Of Art" (nee Adragna)
Of Lake View, NY, October 3, 2020. Beloved wife of Kenneth E. Bossert; loving mother of Michael and Nicholas Bossert; cherished daughter of the late Peter Sr. and Mary (nee Arcadipane) Adragna; dearest sister of Peter Jr., Karen (Frank) Walsh, Susan (Gary) D'Andrea, and the late PJ Adragna; also survived by nieces and nephews. A Memorial Gathering will be held on Friday, November 13, 2020, Mary Ellen's birthday, from 3-5 PM to celebrate her life at the (Hamburg Chapel) JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5453 Southwestern Blvd. (corner of Rogers Road). Mary Ellen was a very talented art teacher and muralist, she taught at the REACH Academy Charter School in Buffalo and the GLP School in Eden where she embraced the motto: "Keep Art in Your Heart!" She was a member of the Roycroft Artisan Guild, and was The Ultimate Fairgoer in 2015. She was also an avid Bills fan. In lieu of flowers, the family has established a GoFundMe donation page (https://www.gofundme.com/f/mary-ellen-mea-adragna-bossert
) to assist with the cost of her care. All remaining proceeds will be donated to Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center and The Albright-Knox Art Gallery. Please share condolences with the family at www.kaczorfunerals.com
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 8, 2020.