EVANS - Mary Jo (nee Smith)
Of East Amherst, NY, age 85. Beloved wife of the late Richard Todd Evans; loving mother of David (Erica Schorr-Evans) Evans and Douglas (Georgia) Evans; proud grandmother of Abigail, Aidan and Riley; cherished daughter of the late William and Lillian Smith; dear sister of the late Lester Smith. Mary Jo was a research scientist at Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Institute & Children's Hospital of Buffalo, NY for many years. Services were held on Saturday, October 2, 2021 in La Grange Park, IL. Interment will be at Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery - Little Falls. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Institute (www.roswellpark.org
) appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home. For funeral info 708-F-U-N-E-R-A-L.
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 3, 2021.