Mary Jo EVANS
FUNERAL HOME
Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home - Westchester
10501 W. Cermak
Westchester, IL
EVANS - Mary Jo (nee Smith)
Of East Amherst, NY, age 85. Beloved wife of the late Richard Todd Evans; loving mother of David (Erica Schorr-Evans) Evans and Douglas (Georgia) Evans; proud grandmother of Abigail, Aidan and Riley; cherished daughter of the late William and Lillian Smith; dear sister of the late Lester Smith. Mary Jo was a research scientist at Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Institute & Children's Hospital of Buffalo, NY for many years. Services were held on Saturday, October 2, 2021 in La Grange Park, IL. Interment will be at Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery - Little Falls. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Institute (www.roswellpark.org) appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home. For funeral info 708-F-U-N-E-R-A-L.


Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 3, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
1
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home - Westchester
10501 W. Cermak, Westchester, IL
Oct
2
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
Plymouth Place in Dole Hall
315 N. La Grange Rd, La Grange, IL
Funeral services provided by:
Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home - Westchester
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Conboy's Westchester Funeral Home
October 3, 2021
A lovely sister-in-law to me and a fine person, we were blessed and lucky to have her as a member of our Evans family. May she Rest In Peace.
Nancy Smith
Family
October 2, 2021
Mary Jo was an elegant, intelligent, educated, loving, and caring person, and will be very much missed. May God Bless her and keep her.
Paul Smith
Family
October 2, 2021
Please accept our deepest sympathies at the loss of your dear and precious Mom and Grandma. Mary Joe’s warmth, kindness, quick smile of friendship, interest in others and praiseworthy contributions to science will linger in the hearts and minds of those of us who were blessed to be touched by her life. Please accept our love and prayers,
Melanie and Donn Scherer
Melanie Scherer
Friend
September 29, 2021
