FALBO - Mary

Of Amherst, NY on March 9, 2021 Beloved wife of the late Albert Falbo; devoted mother of Almarie Falbo and Antone Falbo; sister of Frank Xavier Fotia and the late Theresa Tezzano, Genelda Johnson, Lucrecia Scalzo and Joseph Fotia; also survived by nieces and nephews. Mass of Christian Burial will be held from Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church in Carbondale, PA, Saturday at 11 AM. Family will receive friends starting at 10:30 AM. Donations may be made to Canopy of Neighbors 805, Delaware Ave., Buffalo, NY 14209. Arrangements by AUDUBON FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES.







Published by Buffalo News from Mar. 10 to Mar. 14, 2021.