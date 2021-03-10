Menu
Mary FALBO
FUNERAL HOME
Amherst Memorial Chapel, Inc.
281 Dodge Road
Getzville, NY
FALBO - Mary
Of Amherst, NY on March 9, 2021 Beloved wife of the late Albert Falbo; devoted mother of Almarie Falbo and Antone Falbo; sister of Frank Xavier Fotia and the late Theresa Tezzano, Genelda Johnson, Lucrecia Scalzo and Joseph Fotia; also survived by nieces and nephews. Mass of Christian Burial will be held from Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church in Carbondale, PA, Saturday at 11 AM. Family will receive friends starting at 10:30 AM. Donations may be made to Canopy of Neighbors 805, Delaware Ave., Buffalo, NY 14209. Arrangements by AUDUBON FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES.


Published by Buffalo News from Mar. 10 to Mar. 14, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
13
Visitation
10:30a.m.
Our Lady of Carmel Church
Carbondale, NY
Mar
13
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00a.m.
Our Lady of Carmel Church
Carbondale, PA
Funeral services provided by:
Amherst Memorial Chapel, Inc.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Saddened to hear of your Mom´s passing. May she rest in peace and may you be consoled by your love and care for her throughout her long life - Tony and Sandy
Tony And Sandy Gigliotti
April 10, 2021
Almarie and Antone, our deepest sympathy for the loss of your mother.
John and Margaret Rusnak
March 12, 2021
Score Buffalo Niagara
March 12, 2021
Antone my thoughts and prayers are with you and your family at this most difficult time. I have very pleasant memories of the time spent with you and Mary....
Roger Ritzman
March 10, 2021
Please know that we are in our thoughts and prayers during this time. Blessings.
Ted & Peggy Galantowicz
March 10, 2021
