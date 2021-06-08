FALTISKO - Sister Mary Priscilla RSM (formerly Anna Mae Faltisko)
June 5, 2021. Daughter of the late Francis and Ann (nee Setlock) Faltisko; sister of the late Marie (Nicholas) Kuhn; late Francis (Irene) Faltisko; late Edward (survived by Marsha) Faltisko; late Dolores (Merritt) Brittain; late Richard (survived by Nancy) Faltisko. Sr. Priscilla is the cherished aunt of many nieces, nephews and their families; dear friend of the late Fr. Gerald Carr, OFM. Family and friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Bernadette Church, 5930 S. Abbott Rd., Orchard Park, NY on Thursday, June 10th, at 10 AM, face masks are required. Interment at Holy Cross Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Sisters of Mercy, 625 Abbott Rd., Buffalo, NY 14220. The Mass will be live streamed at https://www.saintbopny.org/
on facebook and youtube. Arrangements entrusted to REDDINGTON FUNERAL HOME.
Published by Buffalo News from Jun. 8 to Jun. 9, 2021.