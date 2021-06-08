Menu
Sister Mary Priscilla FALTISKO RSM
FALTISKO - Sister Mary Priscilla RSM (formerly Anna Mae Faltisko)
June 5, 2021. Daughter of the late Francis and Ann (nee Setlock) Faltisko; sister of the late Marie (Nicholas) Kuhn; late Francis (Irene) Faltisko; late Edward (survived by Marsha) Faltisko; late Dolores (Merritt) Brittain; late Richard (survived by Nancy) Faltisko. Sr. Priscilla is the cherished aunt of many nieces, nephews and their families; dear friend of the late Fr. Gerald Carr, OFM. Family and friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Bernadette Church, 5930 S. Abbott Rd., Orchard Park, NY on Thursday, June 10th, at 10 AM, face masks are required. Interment at Holy Cross Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Sisters of Mercy, 625 Abbott Rd., Buffalo, NY 14220. The Mass will be live streamed at https://www.saintbopny.org/ on facebook and youtube. Arrangements entrusted to REDDINGTON FUNERAL HOME.


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
10
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
St. Bernadette Church
5930 S. Abbott Rd., Orchard Park, NY
Jun
10
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
live streamed at https://www.saintbopny.org/ on facebook and youtube
NY
13 Entries
We die 3 times 1st time we die is when we take our last breath. 2nd time we die is when we are buried. 3rd time we die is when we never say your name. So you will never die because you will always be remembered.
Marsha Faltisko
Family
June 9, 2021
Karen Switzer
June 8, 2021
Karen Switzer
June 8, 2021
Karen Switzer
June 8, 2021
My beloved aunt and favorite human being!
Karen Switzer
June 8, 2021
Sr. Priscilla was a good friend for many years, and supplied me with many of her spectacular cookies. May her memory be a blessing.
Tommy Cole
June 8, 2021
My deepest condolences to Sr. Priscilla´s family and her religious community. I remember well her birthday get-togethers. Always fun and enjoyable. She will be missed. May she now Rest In Peace. Fr. Charlie
Fr. Charles O´Connor, OFM
Friend
June 8, 2021
Sister Pricilla was truly a wonderful woman and leader. She was a favorite! Sending sympathy and love to family and friends. Kate Dust
Kate Daley Dust MMA Class of 1973
June 8, 2021
Sr. Priscilla was the principal during my MMA years and always brought out the best in us as students. She made a difference.
Eileen
School
June 8, 2021
Sr. Priscilla was a great lady, so honored to have known her. She also made the best cookies...will miss her
Tom Sullivan
June 8, 2021
Sister Priscilla was our Principal at Mount Mercy. I remember her as kind, competent, and compassionate toward students. We were lucky to have her.
Coleen Hanna
School
June 8, 2021
Lynne my thoughts and prayers are with you. She is finally where she has wanted to be for some time- joyous and free! What an amazing woman who touched so many lives. Heaven gained another Mercy angel!
Sue Ruiz
June 8, 2021
My home ec teacher...never finished my apron..she was kind and as I look back she must have been very young
Peg harrison
June 8, 2021
