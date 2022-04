FARRELL - Mary V.(nee Maguire)Of West Seneca, NY, on June 30, 2021. Devoted wife of David J. Farrell; beloved mother of Patrick (Julie), Gladys Widmer (Stephen Kougher), Maryanne, and Shawn Farrell; loving grandmother of Jeremy, Braden, Kayla, Liam, and Samuel; sister of Hugh, Jean, Gladys, Maureen, Patricia, John, Catherine, Zillah, Malcolm, Ruth, Campbell, and Thomas; also survived by nieces, nephews, cousins, friends, Baby Jaxson, and other extended family members. Friends will be received on Wednesday from 4-8 PM at LAKESIDE MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1340 Union Rd., West Seneca, 716-674-5776. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday 9:00 AM at Queen of Heaven Church, West Seneca. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The American Hemochromatosis Society. Please share condolences at www.LakesideFuneralHome.com