FARRELL - Mary V.
(nee Maguire)
Of West Seneca, NY, on June 30, 2021. Devoted wife of David J. Farrell; beloved mother of Patrick (Julie), Gladys Widmer (Stephen Kougher), Maryanne, and Shawn Farrell; loving grandmother of Jeremy, Braden, Kayla, Liam, and Samuel; sister of Hugh, Jean, Gladys, Maureen, Patricia, John, Catherine, Zillah, Malcolm, Ruth, Campbell, and Thomas; also survived by nieces, nephews, cousins, friends, Baby Jaxson, and other extended family members. Friends will be received on Wednesday from 4-8 PM at LAKESIDE MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1340 Union Rd., West Seneca, 716-674-5776. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday 9:00 AM at Queen of Heaven Church, West Seneca. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The American Hemochromatosis Society. Please share condolences at www.LakesideFuneralHome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jul. 4, 2021.