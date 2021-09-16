FAULHABER - Mary A.
(nee Enser)
Of Lancaster, NY, September 14, 2021, at age 93. Beloved wife of the late Donald F. "Pinky" Pfeifer, from 1952 until his passing in 1996 and the late Francis X. Faulhaber from 2000 until his passing in 2017; dear mother of Paul (Melody) Pfeifer, Thomas (Karen) Pfeifer, Gerald (Dana) Pfeifer, Donald (Kathy) Pfeifer and Judith (Lee) Pfeifer-Weitz; also survived by 14 "favorite" grandchildren and 19 "precious" great-grandchildren; sister of the late Arlene (late Donald) Sharpe, late Jane (late George) Ladd, late Raymond (late Delores) Enser, late Robert (late Marge) Enser and the late James (late Nunnie) Enser. Mary also maintained a close relationship with step-daughter Gail Stallone. Family will receive relatives and friends at the WENDEL AND LOECHER, INC., FUNERAL HOME, 27 Aurora St., Lancaster, Friday from 3-7 PM with a Mass of Christian burial being celebrated at St. Mary at the Assumption RC Church, Saturday morning at 9:30. Please assemble at church. A special thank you to Wendy (John) Kelkenberg, who was a trusted family care-giver to Mary for many years. Mary was a Lancaster Fire Dept., Ladies Aux. member, Meals on Wheels volunteer and a volunteer for Ladies of Charity. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Hospice Foundation or the Greater Lancaster Museum of Fire-Fighters (GLFPFO), 6 W. Main St., Lancaster, NY 14086. Please share condolences online at www.wendelandloecherinc.com
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 16, 2021.