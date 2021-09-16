Menu
Mary A. FAULHABER
Wendel and Loecher Funeral Home - Lancaster
27 Aurora Street
Lancaster, NY
FAULHABER - Mary A.
(nee Enser)
Of Lancaster, NY, September 14, 2021, at age 93. Beloved wife of the late Donald F. "Pinky" Pfeifer, from 1952 until his passing in 1996 and the late Francis X. Faulhaber from 2000 until his passing in 2017; dear mother of Paul (Melody) Pfeifer, Thomas (Karen) Pfeifer, Gerald (Dana) Pfeifer, Donald (Kathy) Pfeifer and Judith (Lee) Pfeifer-Weitz; also survived by 14 "favorite" grandchildren and 19 "precious" great-grandchildren; sister of the late Arlene (late Donald) Sharpe, late Jane (late George) Ladd, late Raymond (late Delores) Enser, late Robert (late Marge) Enser and the late James (late Nunnie) Enser. Mary also maintained a close relationship with step-daughter Gail Stallone. Family will receive relatives and friends at the WENDEL AND LOECHER, INC., FUNERAL HOME, 27 Aurora St., Lancaster, Friday from 3-7 PM with a Mass of Christian burial being celebrated at St. Mary at the Assumption RC Church, Saturday morning at 9:30. Please assemble at church. A special thank you to Wendy (John) Kelkenberg, who was a trusted family care-giver to Mary for many years. Mary was a Lancaster Fire Dept., Ladies Aux. member, Meals on Wheels volunteer and a volunteer for Ladies of Charity. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Hospice Foundation or the Greater Lancaster Museum of Fire-Fighters (GLFPFO), 6 W. Main St., Lancaster, NY 14086. Please share condolences online at www.wendelandloecherinc.com


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 16, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
17
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Wendel and Loecher Funeral Home - Lancaster
27 Aurora Street, Lancaster, NY
Sep
18
Mass of Christian Burial
9:30a.m.
St. Mary at the Assumption RC Church
NY
Wendel and Loecher Funeral Home - Lancaster
Had the great pleasure of working with Mary at my first job at The Executive for 3 yrs. She was one of my house banquet "girls". Every time we saw each other over the years we would reminisce. P. S. It was 1971 when i started but who's counting. RIP dear Mary.
Robert J Chretien
Work
September 17, 2021
Knowing you and your family over many years. I am deeply sorry for her passing and leaving you. I do remember bluffing your Mom at cards and she just laughed and said it won't happen again.
Ellen Grucella
Friend
September 16, 2021
So very sorry to hear of your loss God Bless
Debbie Brancato
September 16, 2021
Sending our heartfelt condolences to Drew Courtney on the passing of your sweet grandmother and also to the Pfeifer Family . May she RIP.
Nino and Debbie Collana
September 16, 2021
