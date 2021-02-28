Menu
Mary Teresa FLANAGAN
FLANAGAN - Mary Teresa (nee Devine)
Of Tonawanda, entered into rest February 21, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Donald J. Flanagan; devoted mother of Joseph T. (Karen), Mary M. and the late Timothy P. and Patrick J. Flanagan; cherished grandmother of James, Michael, Donald, Christopher, Jeremy, Daniel, Melissa and the late Joey Jr.; adored great-grandmother of Aaralyn, Camira, Dominic, Nathan, Natalie and Owen; loving daughter of the late Owen and Elizabeth Devine; dear sister of Sarah (late Joseph), Elizabeth (Michael) and the late Owen, James and Patrick. After the early loss of her husband, Donald, Mary went on to get her Nursing Degree at NCCC and was a nurse at DeGraff Hospital in North Tonawanda, where she worked until retirement. No prior visitation. Private Services. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel). Online condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Feb. 28, 2021.
To the Flanagan, Devine family. So sorry for your loss. You are in our thoughts and prayers. Your cousin Judy
Judy Devine Eisensmith
February 28, 2021
