FLICKINGER - Mary E.
(nee Ewing)
October 8, 2021, age 88. Beloved wife of the late Burt P. Flickinger, Jr.; daughter of the late Robert W. and Mary E. Ewing; sister of Robert W. (Linda J.) Ewing and the late Letitia E. Landry; mother of Peter H. (Joanne L.) Ryan, David E. (Manuel A. Mendoza) Ryan and Molly R. (Gregory C.) Ewert; step mother of Burt P. (Catherine R.) Flickinger III, Catherine F. "Bambi" Schweitzer and Molly F. Ford; grandmother of Peter H. Ryan, Jr., Liza B. Ryan, Lucy P. Ewert, Andrew R. Ewert, Margaret H. Ewert and W. Charles (Sarah) Graf; two great-grandchildren, seven step-grandchildren, five nieces and nephews, and caring and enduring relationships with Marissa J., Madeline G. and Katharine C. Higgins. No prior visitation. A Memorial Service with be held at a later date. Interment will be private. If desired, memorials may be made to the Beaver Meadow Nature Center, the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra and the Friends of the Aurora Town Public Library. Arrangements by the (Delaware Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. (716) 836-6500. Please share condolences online at www.AMIGONE.com
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 10, 2021.