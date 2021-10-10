As a young employee of the ad agency that handled Burt Flickenger's grocery chain marketing, I was asked to operate a film projector at a large society dinner the Flickengers were having at an exclusive Buffalo club. Attendees were some of the wealthiest people in Buffalo. Mary invited me to attend the dinner but I was too nervous so we agreed I'd come for dessert before the film presentation. I have never met anyone who went so far to include me in the table's conversations and made me feel like I not only belonged, but was part of their social circle for years. I left that event with one word running continually in my head to describe Mary-lovely. She was absolutely lovely. Kind, approachable, engaged and warm. God will surely wrap you in his arms Mary, well pleased you lived a "lovely" life dedicated to service and kindness. God bless you and your family.

Barbara Browning October 14, 2021