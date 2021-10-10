Menu
Mary E. FLICKINGER
FLICKINGER - Mary E.
(nee Ewing)
October 8, 2021, age 88. Beloved wife of the late Burt P. Flickinger, Jr.; daughter of the late Robert W. and Mary E. Ewing; sister of Robert W. (Linda J.) Ewing and the late Letitia E. Landry; mother of Peter H. (Joanne L.) Ryan, David E. (Manuel A. Mendoza) Ryan and Molly R. (Gregory C.) Ewert; step mother of Burt P. (Catherine R.) Flickinger III, Catherine F. "Bambi" Schweitzer and Molly F. Ford; grandmother of Peter H. Ryan, Jr., Liza B. Ryan, Lucy P. Ewert, Andrew R. Ewert, Margaret H. Ewert and W. Charles (Sarah) Graf; two great-grandchildren, seven step-grandchildren, five nieces and nephews, and caring and enduring relationships with Marissa J., Madeline G. and Katharine C. Higgins. No prior visitation. A Memorial Service with be held at a later date. Interment will be private. If desired, memorials may be made to the Beaver Meadow Nature Center, the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra and the Friends of the Aurora Town Public Library. Arrangements by the (Delaware Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. (716) 836-6500. Please share condolences online at www.AMIGONE.com


Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 10, 2021.
Mary should be recognized for the years of work she did founding Housewives to End Pollution in the 1970s. Her work on environmental concerns in Western New York was unparalleled. She was a treasured friend. RIP
Joan (Schmidt) Reeves
Friend
October 21, 2021
As a young employee of the ad agency that handled Burt Flickenger's grocery chain marketing, I was asked to operate a film projector at a large society dinner the Flickengers were having at an exclusive Buffalo club. Attendees were some of the wealthiest people in Buffalo. Mary invited me to attend the dinner but I was too nervous so we agreed I'd come for dessert before the film presentation. I have never met anyone who went so far to include me in the table's conversations and made me feel like I not only belonged, but was part of their social circle for years. I left that event with one word running continually in my head to describe Mary-lovely. She was absolutely lovely. Kind, approachable, engaged and warm. God will surely wrap you in his arms Mary, well pleased you lived a "lovely" life dedicated to service and kindness. God bless you and your family.
Barbara Browning
October 14, 2021
