FRANKHAUSER - Mary Ellen (nee Carberry)
June 18, 2021. Beloved wife of 53 years to Frederick; devoted mother of Tammy (Jerry) Deyoe; loving grandmother of Jennifer (Colin) Eberhardt, and Jessica (Joseph Biddle) Deyoe; great-grandmother of Lila Jane Eberhardt; cherished daughter of the late Thomas Carberry and late Ellen (late Edward) Carberry-Weigand; also survived by brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and nephews. Visitation at the BUSZKA FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2005 Clinton St. (corner South Ogden), on Wednesday from 4-8 PM. Mary Ellen retired from Mercy Hospital Buffalo after 37 years of dedicated service. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at Holy Family Church Thursday at 9:30 AM. Flowers gratefully declined. Please share your condolences at www.buszkafuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 22, 2021.