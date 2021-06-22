Menu
Mary Ellen Frankhauser
FUNERAL HOME
Buszka Funeral Home Inc - Buffalo
2005 Clinton St
Buffalo, NY
FRANKHAUSER - Mary Ellen (nee Carberry)
June 18, 2021. Beloved wife of 53 years to Frederick; devoted mother of Tammy (Jerry) Deyoe; loving grandmother of Jennifer (Colin) Eberhardt, and Jessica (Joseph Biddle) Deyoe; great-grandmother of Lila Jane Eberhardt; cherished daughter of the late Thomas Carberry and late Ellen (late Edward) Carberry-Weigand; also survived by brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and nephews. Visitation at the BUSZKA FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2005 Clinton St. (corner South Ogden), on Wednesday from 4-8 PM. Mary Ellen retired from Mercy Hospital Buffalo after 37 years of dedicated service. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at Holy Family Church Thursday at 9:30 AM. Flowers gratefully declined. Please share your condolences at www.buszkafuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 22, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
23
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Buszka Funeral Home Inc - Buffalo
2005 Clinton St, Buffalo, NY
Jun
24
Mass of Christian Burial
9:30a.m.
Holy Family Church
Buffalo, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Buszka Funeral Home Inc - Buffalo
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
R.I.P Aunt Maryellen,Never forget the memories we all shared when we got together,you brought love an happiness to the entire family with your smile , love an kindness. You will be sadly missed.But never forgotten .I love you
Linda Frankhauser
Family
June 22, 2021
I knew Mary Ellen from many of her positions at Mercy Hospital and she was one of the friendliest people I knew there She was a hard worker and always brought cheer to any room she entered. She always treated others with kindness and respect.
Donna Gannon
Work
June 22, 2021
