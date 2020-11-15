Menu
Mary G. ROSEBERRY
ROSEBERRY - Mary G.
Of Williamsville, November 9, 2020.Loving wife of Isadore Bleckman; cherished mother of Rachel Bleckman and Sheera (David Weinstein) Bleckman; beloved grandmother of Omega Bleckman Scolve; devoted sister of Diane Foster, Edwin C. (Barbara) Roseberry, Anne (Robert Waters) Roseberry and the late Judith Kohl. Also survived by several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Mary has been a gifted writer, filmmaker, teacher, mentor, and friend of many. She loved music, writing, and Isadore. Mary will be dearly missed by all who had the privilege of knowing her. Services held privately by the family. Mary's final resting place will be White Chapel Memorial Park. If desired, donations in Mary's name may be made to Journey's End, Buffalo City Mission or Boys and Girls Club of America Covid Response Team. Arrangements by JOHN E. ROBERTS FUNERAL HOME. Share condolences www.jerfh.com


Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 15, 2020.
