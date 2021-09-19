GERACE - Mary Frances
September 15, 2021, age 67. Born and raised in Buffalo, New York and longtime resident of The Villages, Florida. Loving sister to Roseann (Peter) Gambino and Anthony (Donna) Gerace. Devoted aunt to Angelo (Susan) Gambino, Salvadore (Elizabeth) Gerace, Maria (Joseph) Heins, Mallory (Alexander) Alemi, Rachel (Kyle) Peters and Zachary (Elizabeth) Gerace. Great-aunt to Lily, Aria, Lucas, Peter, Anna, Amelia, Michela, Oliver, Sebastian, Emma and Alison. Devoted daughter of the late Mario, Mary (Palumbo) Gerace. Mary Frances was an avid genealogist and a lifelong Buffalo Bills Backer. Memorials may be made to St Jude Children's Research Hospital
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 19, 2021.