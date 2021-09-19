Our deepest sympathy and heartfelt condolences to Mary Frances' family and friends. She will be greatly missed by the VGS and Italian SIG for her optimism, hard work and organizational skills as well as her gracious hospitality, her readiness to listen and her intelligence. Our prayers go out to her family at this difficult time and hope you find comfort in knowing that Mary Frances was loved. Sincerely, Laura Wright and Paul Coia

Laura Wright Friend September 21, 2021