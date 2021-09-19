Menu
Mary Frances GERACE
GERACE - Mary Frances
September 15, 2021, age 67. Born and raised in Buffalo, New York and longtime resident of The Villages, Florida. Loving sister to Roseann (Peter) Gambino and Anthony (Donna) Gerace. Devoted aunt to Angelo (Susan) Gambino, Salvadore (Elizabeth) Gerace, Maria (Joseph) Heins, Mallory (Alexander) Alemi, Rachel (Kyle) Peters and Zachary (Elizabeth) Gerace. Great-aunt to Lily, Aria, Lucas, Peter, Anna, Amelia, Michela, Oliver, Sebastian, Emma and Alison. Devoted daughter of the late Mario, Mary (Palumbo) Gerace. Mary Frances was an avid genealogist and a lifelong Buffalo Bills Backer. Memorials may be made to St Jude Children's Research Hospital.


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 19, 2021.
Our deepest sympathy and heartfelt condolences to Mary Frances' family and friends. She will be greatly missed by the VGS and Italian SIG for her optimism, hard work and organizational skills as well as her gracious hospitality, her readiness to listen and her intelligence. Our prayers go out to her family at this difficult time and hope you find comfort in knowing that Mary Frances was loved. Sincerely, Laura Wright and Paul Coia
Laura Wright
Friend
September 21, 2021
Mary Frances was a terrific kid when I knew her so many years ago, and turned into a terrific adult... involved in community and activities, so loving to family, and loved by them in return. May her memory be a blessing to those whose lives she touched.
Susie W. from Lovering Ave
September 20, 2021
Mary Frances was a very special, generous and kind person, and it is so hard to comprehend that she is gone. She will be greatly missed by all of the people at the Italian SIG in The Villages, Florida. Jim & Diane Walker
Diane Walker
September 20, 2021
My deepest sympathies to the whole family. I will miss all her Palumbo Facebook posts and I´m so glad we reconnected these last few years. She will be missed. You are all in my thoughts and prayers.
Marilyn Palumbo-Perla
September 20, 2021
Sincere condolences to the family. Mary Frances was our Italian Genealogy SIG leader in the Villages, FL. She was an amazing woman on many levels including her generosity, kindness and empathy. I will miss her.
Diann La Rosa
Friend
September 20, 2021
Very sorry. Mary Frances did a lot for the Buffalo Western New York Club.
Gil Weber
Friend
September 20, 2021
My deepest condolences.
Mary O´Brien Merigold
September 19, 2021
We met Mary Francis and her mom years ago at the Benvenuto Italian Club in The Villages and became instant friends. Mary Francis did extensive research in helping locate where my grandparents came from in Italy that enabled me to visit. She will be greatly missed. Our thoughts and prayers are with you.
Dan & Susan D'Alessandro
Friend
September 19, 2021
Gerace family Gerace family so sorry for the loss of your sister Mary Frances. my husband and I were friends of your mother and Mary Frances. while we were living in the Villsges. wonderful memories
Frances Mary Blendell
Friend
September 19, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. RIP Mary!
Allyson
Other
September 19, 2021
She was an amazing woman dedicated to making our country a better place.
Shelley Placito
Friend
September 19, 2021
Mary Frances was such a wonderful, caring women who will be missed by her many friends here in Florida. She touched so many of our lives. I am so very sorry for your loss.
Dee Melvin
Friend
September 19, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. I am friend of Mary Frances´s from The Villages. She had not responded to my last 2 texts and thought she might bring doing well. I was looking forward to her return to The Villages.
Mary Finley
Friend
September 19, 2021
Your love of your family showed others how big your heart was. You left us too soon
Rosemarie Ido
Friend
September 19, 2021
Knowing you, Your Flying ,Happy and Free. R.I.P My Dear Friend. You will be miss, but never forgotten.
Joyce Quinn
September 19, 2021
