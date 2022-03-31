GILIFORTE - Mary L. (nee Barone)
Passed away peacefully on March 21, 2022, in Los Angeles, CA, at the age of 98; beloved wife of the late Angelo S. Giliforte, Sr.; dearest mother of the late Ronald (survived by Louise) Giliforte and Nick (Tom Kendall) Alan; cherished grandmother of Sara (Carmen) Jacobi and Ronna (Sal) Sidoti; devoted great grandmother to Sonny and Salvatore; dear sister of the late Sam, Carl and George Barone, Genevieve Dorman and Florence Berti; also survived by many nieces and nephews. The family will be present Sunday, April 3rd, from 4-8 PM at the GRECO FUNERAL HOME, 2909 Elmwood Avenue (near Sheridan Drive). Family and friends are invited to celebrate a Mass of Christian Burial on Monday, April 4th, at 10:45 AM in St. John the Baptist Church, 1085 Englewood Avenue, Kenmore, NY. Please assemble at church. Flowers gratefully declined. Share condolences online at www.GRECOFUNERAL.com
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 31, 2022.