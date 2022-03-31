Menu
Mary L. GILIFORTE
Passed away peacefully on March 21, 2022, in Los Angeles, CA, at the age of 98; beloved wife of the late Angelo S. Giliforte, Sr.; dearest mother of the late Ronald (survived by Louise) Giliforte and Nick (Tom Kendall) Alan; cherished grandmother of Sara (Carmen) Jacobi and Ronna (Sal) Sidoti; devoted great grandmother to Sonny and Salvatore; dear sister of the late Sam, Carl and George Barone, Genevieve Dorman and Florence Berti; also survived by many nieces and nephews. The family will be present Sunday, April 3rd, from 4-8 PM at the GRECO FUNERAL HOME, 2909 Elmwood Avenue (near Sheridan Drive). Family and friends are invited to celebrate a Mass of Christian Burial on Monday, April 4th, at 10:45 AM in St. John the Baptist Church, 1085 Englewood Avenue, Kenmore, NY. Please assemble at church. Flowers gratefully declined. Share condolences online at www.GRECOFUNERAL.com


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 31, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
3
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Greco Funeral Home (Amigone Funeral)
2909 Elmwood Avenue, Kenmore, NY
Apr
4
Mass of Christian Burial
10:45a.m.
St. John the Baptist Church
1085 Englewood Avenue, Kenmore, NY
