GRAFFEO - Mary Lou (Shea)
January 6, 2022. Loving wife of the late
Sebastian "Sibby" Graffeo; devoted mother of Karen, Elizabeth (Scott) Rudnicki, Michael and Catherine (James) Fee; grandmother of Melissa (Sam) Galbo, Meghan, William Sebastian, Ryan Rudnicki and Sarah and Grace Fee; sister of Frank "Jake" (Pat) Shea (and the late Dorothy Shea) and Noreen (late Jack) McBride; also survived by many nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends Sunday from noon to 3 PM at the F.E. Brown Sons Funeral Home, Inc., 6575 E. Quaker St. Orchard Park, NY. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday at Nativity of Our Lord Church, Orchard Park at 11:30 AM (please assemble at church). In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice Buffalo. Mary Lou was a pioneer who worked for Pontiac in the Tishman building in the 1960s. Known for her deep intelligence and sparkling wit, she delighted her many friends and family members throughout the years. Mary Lou and Sibby enjoyed dancing, hosting large gatherings of loved ones, and cheering on the Bills. An avid gardener and bowler, she loved activity and adventure and passed on her passions to her children. As a mother and grandmother, Mary Lou combined patient love with steady life guidance. Mary Lou and Sibby were devoted members of Nativity of Our Lord in Orchard Park. Share condolences at www.McCarthyFuneralHome.com
Published by Buffalo News from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2022.