Mary Lou GRAFFEO
FUNERAL HOME
F.E. Brown Sons Funeral Home
6575 East Quaker Road
Orchard Park, NY
GRAFFEO - Mary Lou (Shea)
January 6, 2022. Loving wife of the late
Sebastian "Sibby" Graffeo; devoted mother of Karen, Elizabeth (Scott) Rudnicki, Michael and Catherine (James) Fee; grandmother of Melissa (Sam) Galbo, Meghan, William Sebastian, Ryan Rudnicki and Sarah and Grace Fee; sister of Frank "Jake" (Pat) Shea (and the late Dorothy Shea) and Noreen (late Jack) McBride; also survived by many nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends Sunday from noon to 3 PM at the F.E. Brown Sons Funeral Home, Inc., 6575 E. Quaker St. Orchard Park, NY. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday at Nativity of Our Lord Church, Orchard Park at 11:30 AM (please assemble at church). In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice Buffalo. Mary Lou was a pioneer who worked for Pontiac in the Tishman building in the 1960s. Known for her deep intelligence and sparkling wit, she delighted her many friends and family members throughout the years. Mary Lou and Sibby enjoyed dancing, hosting large gatherings of loved ones, and cheering on the Bills. An avid gardener and bowler, she loved activity and adventure and passed on her passions to her children. As a mother and grandmother, Mary Lou combined patient love with steady life guidance. Mary Lou and Sibby were devoted members of Nativity of Our Lord in Orchard Park. Share condolences at www.McCarthyFuneralHome.com


Published by Buffalo News from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
9
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
F.E. Brown Sons Funeral Home
6575 East Quaker Road, Orchard Park, NY
Jan
10
Mass of Christian Burial
11:30a.m.
Nativity of Our Lord Church
Orchard Park, NY
Funeral services provided by:
F.E. Brown Sons Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My Dear Cousins, I am so sorry to hear of your mom´s passing. She was such a delightful person and I so enjoyed her bright spirit. Love to you all at this sad time. Laurie
Laurie Graffeo Corles
Family
January 13, 2022
Our heartfelt condolences to you and your family during this time of sorrow. Please know that you are in our prayers and thoughts.
Jill Schurr
Friend
January 8, 2022
Dear ones, So sad to hear of the passing of your mom. She was an extraordinary woman and I have been blessed being her niece. I know in my heart that we will be together again. Love and peace, carol
Carol Pitman
Family
January 8, 2022
