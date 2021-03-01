GRAMZA - Mary Ann (nee Szczepanski)
February 27, 2021, age 91. Wife of the late Richard; dear mother of Ronald (Maryann), Anne Marie Gramza and Deborah (late Rick) Drumheller; loving grandmother Jocelyn Massaro; great-grandmother of Nathan and Madison; sister of the late Dorothy (late Walter) Bucholtz and Theresa (late Richard) Majchrzak; also survived by nieces and nephews. Mass of Christian Burial at Queen of Martyrs Church, 180 George Urban Blvd., Cheektowaga, Tuesday at 12 Noon. No prior visitation. Interment in St. Stanislaus Cemetery. Mary Ann was a member of the ECMC Retirees. Please share your online condolences at www.PACERFUNERALHOME.com
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 1, 2021.