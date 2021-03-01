Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Mary Ann GRAMZA
GRAMZA - Mary Ann (nee Szczepanski)
February 27, 2021, age 91. Wife of the late Richard; dear mother of Ronald (Maryann), Anne Marie Gramza and Deborah (late Rick) Drumheller; loving grandmother Jocelyn Massaro; great-grandmother of Nathan and Madison; sister of the late Dorothy (late Walter) Bucholtz and Theresa (late Richard) Majchrzak; also survived by nieces and nephews. Mass of Christian Burial at Queen of Martyrs Church, 180 George Urban Blvd., Cheektowaga, Tuesday at 12 Noon. No prior visitation. Interment in St. Stanislaus Cemetery. Mary Ann was a member of the ECMC Retirees. Please share your online condolences at www.PACERFUNERALHOME.com


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 1, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
2
Mass of Christian Burial
12:00p.m.
Queen of Martyrs Church
180 George Urban Blvd., Cheektowaga, NY
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
4 Entries
I am so sorry to hear of your Mom´s passing Debbie. My deepest heartfelt condolences to you and your family. Prayers for comfort and solace. I miss talking to you since I retired from ECMC. I´m on Facebook, if you get a chance look me up.
Jill Crapez
March 3, 2021
We are do sorry for your loss.
Joe & Mary Rauscher
March 2, 2021
My sincere condolences to you both; Ron and Maryann.
Aldo Ferrelli
March 1, 2021
My deepest sympathy goes out to all of the Gramza family.
Joan Dlugokinski
March 1, 2021
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results