GRIFFIN - Mary "Terry"
Of Cheektowaga, September 26, 2020 at age 86. Beloved daughter of the late Harry V. and Mary B. Evans (nee Madden); dear sister of Catherine "Pat" (the late George) Kelschenbach; cherished aunt of George (Pattie), Steve (the late Pat and the late Karen), Gary (Mary), Douglas (Keisha), James Kelschenbach, Lynn (Tom) Valentine; great-aunt of Eric (Jennifer), Mathew, LeAnne, Kyle, Paige, Lauren Kelschenbach, Annmarie (Ron) Kennick, Tyler Valentine, Nicole Valentine; great-great-aunt of Morgan Kelschenbach, Myles and Nash Kennick. Terry graduated from Rosary Hill College with a BS and the Mercy School of X-Ray Technology. After 50 years of dedicated service as a X-Ray Technician, Terry retired from Mercy Hospital of Buffalo and the Catholic Health System in 2005. She continued to work per-diem for Catholic Health until July 2011. Terry was an all-around athlete, and was inducted into the Buffalo Academy of the Sacred Heart Sports Hall of Fame in 1998 and the Buffalo Women's Bowling Assoc. Hall of Fame in 1999. Terry also won numerous awards in baseball and basketball in the Canadian-American Leagues in the 1950's. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated from St. Christopher R.C. Church, 2660 Niagara Falls Blvd., Wednesday, October 7, 2020, at 9:30 AM, friends welcomed. Arrangements by JOHN E. ROBERTS FUNERAL HOME. Please share condolences at www.jerfh.com