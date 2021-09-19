GRZYBOWSKI - Mary H.
(nee Maciag)
September 15, 2021. Wife of the late Joseph; dear mother of Linda (Mike) Carver, Ann Jurgielewicz and the late Daniel (Diane) and Janet; loving grandmother of Eric, Dana, Nadine and Steven; great-grandmother of Savannah, Michael, Emily, Niles and Evan; sister of Josephine (Raymond) Grzybowski and the late Julia, Martha, Wanda, Stella, Gertrude and Leonard; also survived by nieces and nephews. Visitation Tuesday, 3-7 PM, at the PACER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1629 Electric Ave., Lackawanna (Jos. M. Litwin Chapel), where prayers will be offered Wednesday, 9:45 AM, at Queen of Angels Church at 10 AM. Mary was a member of the Altar Rosary Society. Please share online condolences at www.PACERFUNERALHOME.com
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 19, 2021.