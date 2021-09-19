Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Mary H. GRZYBOWSKI
FUNERAL HOME
Pacer Funeral Home, Inc.
1629 Electric Ave
Buffalo, NY
GRZYBOWSKI - Mary H.
(nee Maciag)
September 15, 2021. Wife of the late Joseph; dear mother of Linda (Mike) Carver, Ann Jurgielewicz and the late Daniel (Diane) and Janet; loving grandmother of Eric, Dana, Nadine and Steven; great-grandmother of Savannah, Michael, Emily, Niles and Evan; sister of Josephine (Raymond) Grzybowski and the late Julia, Martha, Wanda, Stella, Gertrude and Leonard; also survived by nieces and nephews. Visitation Tuesday, 3-7 PM, at the PACER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1629 Electric Ave., Lackawanna (Jos. M. Litwin Chapel), where prayers will be offered Wednesday, 9:45 AM, at Queen of Angels Church at 10 AM. Mary was a member of the Altar Rosary Society. Please share online condolences at www.PACERFUNERALHOME.com


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 19, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
21
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Pacer Funeral Home, Inc.
1629 Electric Ave, Buffalo, NY
Sep
22
Prayer Service
9:45a.m.
Pacer Funeral Home, Inc.
1629 Electric Ave, Buffalo, NY
Sep
22
Funeral Mass
10:00a.m.
Queen of Angels Church
NY
Funeral services provided by:
Pacer Funeral Home, Inc.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.