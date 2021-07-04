Menu
Mary M. GURA-MYSZEWSKI
GURA-MYSZEWSKI - Mary M. (nee Lewczyk)
At age 89, of Orchard Park, was called home by our Lord on June 29, 2021, after a brief illness. Loving wife of Frederick Myszewski and the late Theodore Gura, with whom she had eight children, all raised in the town of Orchard Park; proud grandmother of 14 grandchildren; great-grandmother of six. No prior visitation. A Memorial Mass will be held in St. John Vianney RC Church, 2950 Southwestern Blvd., Orchard Park, Saturday, July 10, at 11 AM. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel). Please share your condolences online at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jul. 4, 2021.
