Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Mary R. GUTOWSKI
FUNERAL HOME
John J. Kaczor Funeral Home, Inc. - Hamburg
5453 Southwestern Blvd.
Hamburg, NY
Gutowski - Mary R.
(nee Santalucia)
Of Cheektowaga, NY, September 23, 2021. Beloved wife of Eugene J. Gutowski; loving mother of David (Lisa) Gutowski; cherished grandma of Abby, Alex, and the late Andrew Gutowski; dearest sister of the late Rose (late Alan) Benson, late Thomas (Rosemarie) Santalucia, late Concetta (late Pascal) Filadora, and the late Josephine Santalucia; also survived by her many beloved nieces, nephews, and cousins. The family will be present on Tuesday from 3-7PM at the (Hamburg Chapel) JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5453 Southwestern Blvd. (Corner Rogers Rd., 646-5555). A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday morning at 10AM at St. John Paul II Parish, 2052 Lakeview Rd., Lake View, NY 14085 (Please assemble at the Church). Interment will follow at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Please share condolences online at www.kaczorfunerals.com


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 26, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
28
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
John J. Kaczor Funeral Home, Inc. - Hamburg
5453 Southwestern Blvd., Hamburg, NY
Sep
28
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Hamburg Funeral Home
5453 Southwestern Blvd., Hamburg, NY
Sep
29
Service
10:00a.m.
St. John Paul II Parish
2052 Lakeview Rd.
Sep
29
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
St. John Paul II Parish
2052 Lakeview Rd., Lake View, NY
Funeral services provided by:
John J. Kaczor Funeral Home, Inc. - Hamburg
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
So sorry for your loss. Found out on Sunday. Such a shock. Your entire family is in our prayers. May God comfort you at this trying time.
Kornacki Family
Friend
September 28, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results