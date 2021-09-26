Gutowski - Mary R.
(nee Santalucia)
Of Cheektowaga, NY, September 23, 2021. Beloved wife of Eugene J. Gutowski; loving mother of David (Lisa) Gutowski; cherished grandma of Abby, Alex, and the late Andrew Gutowski; dearest sister of the late Rose (late Alan) Benson, late Thomas (Rosemarie) Santalucia, late Concetta (late Pascal) Filadora, and the late Josephine Santalucia; also survived by her many beloved nieces, nephews, and cousins. The family will be present on Tuesday from 3-7PM at the (Hamburg Chapel) JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5453 Southwestern Blvd. (Corner Rogers Rd., 646-5555). A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday morning at 10AM at St. John Paul II Parish, 2052 Lakeview Rd., Lake View, NY 14085 (Please assemble at the Church). Interment will follow at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Please share condolences online at www.kaczorfunerals.com
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 26, 2021.