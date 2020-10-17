DOMBROWSKI - Mary H.
(nee Szatkowski)
Age 94, October 16, 2020 of Cheektowaga, NY. Beloved wife of 69 years to the late Stanley A. Dombrowski; dearest mother of David (Diana) Dombrowski, late Elizabeth (Martin) Szwartz and Diane (late Daniel) Grzybowski; loving grandmother of James (Kelly), Nancy (Ryan), Karen (Daniel) and Steven (Jessica); great-grandmother of Katherine, Lillian and Harrison; sister of the late John (late Martha) Szatkowski; sister-in-law of the late Walter and late Floyd Dombrowski, late Laura Majka and late Frances Zielinski; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be present to receive relatives and friends on Sunday, October 18th from 3-7 PM at the DANIEL R. SMOLAREK FUNERAL HOME, 2510 Union Rd., Cheektowaga (2 blocks south of William St.). A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday at 9 AM in St. Josaphat RC Church (corner of William & Peoria Sts.). Please assemble at church. Burial will be private in St. Adalbert Cemetery, Lancaster. Mary was a member of the St. Josaphat's Seniors, Mother's Club and Maybelles. Pursuant to NYS guidelines, face coverings and social distancing is required. Occupancy restrictions may delay entry. Please share condolences at www.SmolarekCares.com
Published by Buffalo News from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2020.