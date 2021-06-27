Menu
Mary HANKIN
HANKIN - Mary (nee Hertweck)
June 14, 2021. Beloved wife of Kent; dear mother of Derek (Jennifer) and Mary (Michael) Sirgey; loving grandmother of Samantha, Hayden, and Hunter; sister of Ann Marie Hertweck, and the late Gerard and Thomas Hertweck; also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Family will receive guests on Tuesday, June 29, 2021, starting at 5 PM at New Covenant Church, 345 McConkey Dr., Buffalo 14223, where a memorial service will follow at 6 PM. Mary donated her body to the University of Buffalo Anatomical Gift Program. Flowers gratefully declined. Please share your condolences at www.PACERFUNERALHOME.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 27, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
29
Visitation
5:00p.m.
New Covenant Church
345 McConkey Dr., Buffalo, NY
Jun
29
Memorial service
6:00p.m.
New Covenant Church
345 McConkey Dr., Buffalo, NY
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I am so saddened to hear about Mary. She was such a beautiful woman! My prayers to Kent and the family.
Deneen Di Pippo
Friend
July 3, 2021
Cousin Kent, kids and grandkids, I´m so very sorry. I´m praying for you all.
Jo Ellen Harvey
Family
June 29, 2021
We are so sorry for your loss. A wonderful wife,mother, grandmother and friend. Praying for you and your family. Here for you for what ever you need.
Carl and Nancy
Friend
June 29, 2021
My sympathy to the whole family - sending prayers and strength
Cathy Martin
Other
June 27, 2021
