HANKIN - Mary (nee Hertweck)
June 14, 2021. Beloved wife of Kent; dear mother of Derek (Jennifer) and Mary (Michael) Sirgey; loving grandmother of Samantha, Hayden, and Hunter; sister of Ann Marie Hertweck, and the late Gerard and Thomas Hertweck; also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Family will receive guests on Tuesday, June 29, 2021, starting at 5 PM at New Covenant Church, 345 McConkey Dr., Buffalo 14223, where a memorial service will follow at 6 PM. Mary donated her body to the University of Buffalo Anatomical Gift Program. Flowers gratefully declined. Please share your condolences at www.PACERFUNERALHOME.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 27, 2021.