HANLEY - Mary J.
(nee Johnson)
February 28, 2021. Loving mother of Linda (George Wright), Ronald and Thomas (Jessica) Hanley; devoted grandmother of Kane, Damien, Thomas, Lillian and Gracelyn; cherished daughter of the late Robert and Dorothy Johnson; dear sister of Gail Johnson and the late Lynn and Stewart Johnson. The family will be present to receive friends Friday, from 4-8 PM at BEACH-TUYN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5541 Main Street (at Cayuga Rd.), Williamsville. Masks required. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to the SPCA Serving Erie County. Online condolences at www.beachtuynfh.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 3, 2021.