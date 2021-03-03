Menu
Mary J. HANLEY
FUNERAL HOME
Beach-Tuyn Funeral Home, Inc.
5541 Main Street
Williamsville, NY
HANLEY - Mary J.
(nee Johnson)
February 28, 2021. Loving mother of Linda (George Wright), Ronald and Thomas (Jessica) Hanley; devoted grandmother of Kane, Damien, Thomas, Lillian and Gracelyn; cherished daughter of the late Robert and Dorothy Johnson; dear sister of Gail Johnson and the late Lynn and Stewart Johnson. The family will be present to receive friends Friday, from 4-8 PM at BEACH-TUYN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5541 Main Street (at Cayuga Rd.), Williamsville. Masks required. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to the SPCA Serving Erie County. Online condolences at www.beachtuynfh.com.


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 3, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
5
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Beach-Tuyn Funeral Home, Inc.
5541 Main Street, Williamsville, NY
Beach-Tuyn Funeral Home, Inc.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Dear Linda and family, I am so sorry for the loss of your mom.
Anne (former neighbor)
March 17, 2021
Deepest condolences to Mary's family. I have fond memories of working with Mary when she worked at ECMC and Millard Sub. She touched many lives and I was glad that we connect on social media the last few years. Mary could be intimidating in the ER :), but in a good way, as she was a passionate advocate, kind person, and taught many from her example. Thank you!
Jim Wallace
March 6, 2021
When we met 4 years ago, I never expected our friendship to grow into such a strong bond. Despite our differences, especially over politics, we never let anything get in the way of that. I honestly don't know what I'm going to do without you. Bringing you meals, your opinion over my outfits when I was going out, sitting on your deck with all our doggies and so much more. Looking out my window and not seeing you home is almost to much to bear. I hope that whatever plans God has in store for you, that you will continue to watch over me, your family, your friends and everyone that had the honor of being in your life. I love you so much Mary.
Dara
March 6, 2021
My dearest condolences and sympathy goes out to you and your family. You where a great person with a big heart. I will never forget you and Ms. Lady. Fly high Angel.
Tamika
March 5, 2021
My deepest sympathy to Mary's family. What an amazing woman, friend, coworker, nurse. What an unimaginable loss. She was unequivocally an amazing woman. Godspeed Mary. Until we meet again.
Michelle Rowe
March 4, 2021
Mom, My heart is shattered. I will look and listen for you everywhere, in everything, forever, until I am with you again. Please stay close to me and keep me strong like you, because I am not as strong without you here. You were my rock, you gave me purpose and I am your daughter before I was ever anything else. I´ll miss you in a way that makes each day completed without you a gift, because it will be one more day closer to our reunion. I see now why your personality and impact had to be as powerful as it is, we only had so much time to learn from you it seems. It doesn´t feel like it was enough time. I love you. I love you with all of my heart and soul and every invisible, microscopic layer of my being. Thank you for having been my mother, thank you having been my children´s Moe. Nothing will ever be the same without you.
Linda Hanley
March 4, 2021
I´m so saddened to learn of Mary´s passing. Whether it was at work at Suburban, supporting me as I navigated the NP program, her entertaining /wise facebook posts or most importantly watching our favorite little hockey players at the rink, I cherish the laughs, advice and good will I was lucky to have shared with her!!! My sincerest condolences to Linda, Damien and the rest of her family. She will be truly missed........Goodnight and God bless Mary
Renee Creamer
March 3, 2021
My first day in the ER at Millard Suburban after meeting everyone, Mary´s first words were, "why would you want to subject yourself to the ER". She made me laugh all the time, she taught me so much in the ER and she had the respect of everyone in the ER. May her memory be eternal
Stella Baker
March 3, 2021
To the Hanley Family, sorry for your loss. Mary was one of a kind. We all have stories of her, to this day they still bring a chuckle to me. She lived life on her terms. I was always amazed how lucky she was on all raffles, she won a gas grill from my Firehall and said to me that´s great, now how am I going to get it here. I said no problem I will drop it off. I have known her for 37 years, I first met her at ECMC ER, she was the triage nurse and scared me at age 18. I eventually became a nurse and worked with her at Suburban ER, we shared great times and memories. She will be missed but her legacy will live on. I would say Rest In Peace but I think she probably has a different agenda. Till we meet again.
Donald Yung
March 3, 2021
Kevjn & June Childs
March 3, 2021
Sending my love and condolences to Linda, Ronnie, Tommy, Jessica and all her Grandchildren. The lord has gained another angel. Now watch over us. RIP Mary! You be be sadly missed by all!
Renee L Oleary
March 3, 2021
Moe you will be deeply missed. Condolences to Linda, Tommy, Jessie, Ronnie and all the grandkids.
Tracy Buckley
March 3, 2021
Ron & Tom So sorry to hear about your Mother's passing. Sending prayers for your strength during this hard time.
Tony Prezioso
March 3, 2021
Dear Ronnie on behalf of RJ, Carol ,Myself and the staff of the WaterstoneGrill extend our deepest sympathy to you and your family .Our love and prayers are with you all.
Glen Schieder
March 3, 2021
