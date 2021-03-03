Mom, My heart is shattered. I will look and listen for you everywhere, in everything, forever, until I am with you again. Please stay close to me and keep me strong like you, because I am not as strong without you here. You were my rock, you gave me purpose and I am your daughter before I was ever anything else. I´ll miss you in a way that makes each day completed without you a gift, because it will be one more day closer to our reunion. I see now why your personality and impact had to be as powerful as it is, we only had so much time to learn from you it seems. It doesn´t feel like it was enough time. I love you. I love you with all of my heart and soul and every invisible, microscopic layer of my being. Thank you for having been my mother, thank you having been my children´s Moe. Nothing will ever be the same without you.

Linda Hanley March 4, 2021