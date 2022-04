HAPMAN - Mary Anne

(nee Weisedel)

Of Angola, NY, January 11, 2022. Beloved wife of the late Ronald Hapman; loving mother of Ronald (Joleen), Michelle, the late Tammy (Chris) Pauley and Kimberley Hapman; grandmother of Brittany, Hannah, Christopher and Jessie; also survived by several brothers and sisters. Friends may call Saturday from 11 AM-1 PM at the ADDISON FUNERAL HOME, INC., 262 N. Main St., Angola, where services will follow at 1 PM.







Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 13, 2022.