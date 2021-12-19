Menu
Mary Ellen HARIG
FUNERAL HOME
Norman E. Gannon & Sons, Inc.
1075 Ridge Road
Lackawanna, NY
HARIG - Mary Ellen
Of South Buffalo, at the age of 63 on December 17th, 2021. Beloved daughter of the late Raymond A. and Dorothy A. (nee Kern) Harig. Loving sister of Kathleen (Greg) Liegl, Michael (Natalie), Margaret Kintzel and the late Mark Harig. Also survived by several loving nieces and nephews. Friends are invited to join the family for The Mass of Christian Burial at Our Lady of Victory National Shrine & Basilica on Monday at 10:30 a.m. Burial to follow at Holy Cross Cemetery. Arrangements by NORMAN E. GANNON & SONS, INC., FUNERAL HOME, 1075 Ridge Rd., Lackawanna (716-824-4000). In lieu of flowers, the family encourages memorials to John R. Oishei Children's Hospital of Buffalo Foundation - ATTN. PKU Unit, 1028 Main St., Buffalo 14202. Please visit
www.GANNONFUNERAL.com


Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 19, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
20
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30a.m.
Our Lady of Victory National Shrine & Basilica
767 Ridge Road, Lackawanna, NY
