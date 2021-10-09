Menu
Mary G. HETZENDORFER
HETZENDORFER - Mary G.
(nee Thompson )
October 6, 2021. Wife of the late Robert J.; dear mother of Robert E., Susan M. (James) McManama, Joseph M. (Christine), Julie A. (Gary) Wodarczak and Mary J. (William) Valtin; devoted grandmother of 11 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren; sister of Edward (late Barbara) Thompson and the late Nancy (late James) Marr; also survived by nieces and nephews. Visitation Monday 4-7 PM at the PACER FUNERAL HOME, INC. 2275 George Urban Blvd., Depew (2 blocks east of Dick Rd) Mass of Christian Burial at St. Martha Parish 10 French Rd., Depew Tuesday 10 AM. Please assemble at church. Mary was an original member of OLBS Church, past President of the OLBS Guild and a longtime choir member. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Alzheimer's Association appreciated. Please share condolences at www.PACERFUNERALHOME.com


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
11
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Pacer Funeral Home, Inc.
2275 George Urban Blvd., Depew, NY
Oct
12
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
St. Martha Parish
10 French Rd., Depew, NY
Ed, Lisa and Eddie, So very sorry to hear of Mary's passing away. Our thoughts and prayers are with you all. May God Bless.
Dave and Donna Kleylein, Sr..
Family
October 9, 2021
Rest in peace my beloved aunt, and my Godmother.
Dennis Hetzendorfer
Family
October 9, 2021
Joe & Tina, We are very sad to hear of your loss. Our thoughts and prayers are with you. Love and miss you.
Kathy Szymanski Hartman
October 9, 2021
I am so sorry for your loss. You are all in my thoughts and prayers.
Sheila (Miller) Rosenberg
October 9, 2021
