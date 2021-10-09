HETZENDORFER - Mary G.
(nee Thompson )
October 6, 2021. Wife of the late Robert J.; dear mother of Robert E., Susan M. (James) McManama, Joseph M. (Christine), Julie A. (Gary) Wodarczak and Mary J. (William) Valtin; devoted grandmother of 11 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren; sister of Edward (late Barbara) Thompson and the late Nancy (late James) Marr; also survived by nieces and nephews. Visitation Monday 4-7 PM at the PACER FUNERAL HOME, INC. 2275 George Urban Blvd., Depew (2 blocks east of Dick Rd) Mass of Christian Burial at St. Martha Parish 10 French Rd., Depew Tuesday 10 AM. Please assemble at church. Mary was an original member of OLBS Church, past President of the OLBS Guild and a longtime choir member. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Alzheimer's Association
appreciated. Please share condolences at www.PACERFUNERALHOME.com
Published by Buffalo News from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2021.