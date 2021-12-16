HOFFMAN - Mary I. (nee Mullenhoff)
December 22, 1929-December 14, 2021, age 91. Beloved wife of the late William Hoffman; loving mother of Anne (Michael) Boyle, Ellen (Richard) Kirchmeyer, Margaret (Gregory) Klass, Alice (Thomas) White and Mary (Timothy) O'Rourke; Grandma Mary to 17 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren; sister of Alice Wells, late Paul Mullenhoff, Anne Daly and Alberta Gray; daughter of the late Albert and Alice Mullenhoff. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, December 17th, at 10 AM at St. John Vianney Church. Please assemble at church. No prior visitation. Arrangements by the JAMES W. CANNAN FUNERAL HOME. Share condolences online at www.CANNANFH.com
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 16, 2021.