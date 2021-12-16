Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Mary I. HOFFMAN
1929 - 2021
BORN
1929
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
James W. Cannan Funeral Home, Inc.
2397 Seneca Street
Buffalo, NY
HOFFMAN - Mary I. (nee Mullenhoff)
December 22, 1929-December 14, 2021, age 91. Beloved wife of the late William Hoffman; loving mother of Anne (Michael) Boyle, Ellen (Richard) Kirchmeyer, Margaret (Gregory) Klass, Alice (Thomas) White and Mary (Timothy) O'Rourke; Grandma Mary to 17 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren; sister of Alice Wells, late Paul Mullenhoff, Anne Daly and Alberta Gray; daughter of the late Albert and Alice Mullenhoff. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, December 17th, at 10 AM at St. John Vianney Church. Please assemble at church. No prior visitation. Arrangements by the JAMES W. CANNAN FUNERAL HOME. Share condolences online at www.CANNANFH.com


Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 16, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
17
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
St. John Vianney Church
NY
Funeral services provided by:
James W. Cannan Funeral Home, Inc.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
Mary was a very dear and lifelong friend. So grateful for all the wonderful Villa Maria memories with Mary, Bill, Marlene, Bill, Jim and me. May her soul Rest In Peace.
Patricia Coyle and Family
Friend
December 17, 2021
she was a great Friend & Neighbor on Villa Maria Rd
Mike Koz
Friend
December 17, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results