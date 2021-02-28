Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Mary Jane HORNE
FUNERAL HOME
Perna, Dengler, Roberts Funeral Home
1306 Hertel Ave
Buffalo, NY
HORNE - Mary Jane (nee Shotwell)
February 26, 2021, dear mother of Kimberley (late Dennis) Horne-Fortner and James Horne; grandmother of Kevin and Katherine Fortner, Madison, Ethan and Cole Horne; sister of the late Herbert H. Shotwell. No prior visitation. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Mary Jane retired from New York Tel after 41 years and sought out a second career in real estate and ultimately retired from Realty U.S.A. Arrangements by PERNA, DENGLER, ROBERTS FUNERAL HOME. Please share condolences at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com


Published by Buffalo News on Feb. 28, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Perna, Dengler, Roberts Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
I am so sorry for your loss. I am sorry we lost touch these past 5 yrs because she was a very dear friend for many years. We spent many an evening at Sakties and worked togethor at Realty USA
Diane Campbell
March 9, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results