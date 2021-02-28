HORNE - Mary Jane (nee Shotwell)
February 26, 2021, dear mother of Kimberley (late Dennis) Horne-Fortner and James Horne; grandmother of Kevin and Katherine Fortner, Madison, Ethan and Cole Horne; sister of the late Herbert H. Shotwell. No prior visitation. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Mary Jane retired from New York Tel after 41 years and sought out a second career in real estate and ultimately retired from Realty U.S.A. Arrangements by PERNA, DENGLER, ROBERTS FUNERAL HOME. Please share condolences at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com
Published by Buffalo News on Feb. 28, 2021.