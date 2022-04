HUFFORD - Mary Colleen

(nee Powers)

March 26, 2021 age 76 of Depew, NY. Beloved wife of the late Joel Hufford; daughter of the late Janet (nee Russell) and Bernard T. Powers; sister of Bernie (Carol) Powers and William (Pat) Powers; also survived by nieces, nephews and cousins. No prior visitation. Private services will be held in the summer. Arrangements by MELVIN J. SLIWINSKI FUNERAL HOME.







Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 28, 2021.