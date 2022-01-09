Mary Ann will be missed by so many, she did so much for everyone. A tireless worker, spotless home, cook, great mom, wife, and sister, a kind, soft heart, a "warrior" for Jesus Christ, a minister to Him, compassion for those less fortunate. She's my last sibling and I don't know who to go to for family history anymore. But she's "home", finally meeting her biological father, our mom and dad, Geba and Stan the Man, our sister Donna, Frank, Jeff, Big Dave, and most important, Jesus and His Angels...RIP...

Donald & Pamela Grzebielucha Family January 9, 2022