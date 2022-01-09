HUGHES - Mary Ann
(nee Morseon)
January 7, 2022. Beloved wife of Wayne Hughes; devoted mother of David (Tracy), Darin (Debbie), Keith and Brad (Cindy) Schwertfeger; loving grandmother of Heather (Eric) Boyden, Kelsey (Jeremy) Faulk, Miranda (Michael) Croom, Brandon (Caiti), Jeremy, Arianna Schwertfeger and great-grandmother of McKenzie, Aubree, Wyatt, Luella, Henry, Emerick, Emmi, Jackson and Noah; cherished daughter of the late Helen (late Stanley) Grzebielucha and late Walter Morseon; dear sister of Donald (Pamela) Grzebielucha and the late Donna (late Frank) Salvo; special aunt to the late Jeffery Salvo. A Celebration of Mary Ann's Life will be held at a future date. Please share with the family your condolences at www.Pietszak.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 9, 2022.