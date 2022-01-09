Menu
Mary Ann HUGHES
1946 - 2022
BORN
1946
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Pietszak Funeral Home (City) - Buffalo
806 Clinton Street
Buffalo, NY
HUGHES - Mary Ann
(nee Morseon)
January 7, 2022. Beloved wife of Wayne Hughes; devoted mother of David (Tracy), Darin (Debbie), Keith and Brad (Cindy) Schwertfeger; loving grandmother of Heather (Eric) Boyden, Kelsey (Jeremy) Faulk, Miranda (Michael) Croom, Brandon (Caiti), Jeremy, Arianna Schwertfeger and great-grandmother of McKenzie, Aubree, Wyatt, Luella, Henry, Emerick, Emmi, Jackson and Noah; cherished daughter of the late Helen (late Stanley) Grzebielucha and late Walter Morseon; dear sister of Donald (Pamela) Grzebielucha and the late Donna (late Frank) Salvo; special aunt to the late Jeffery Salvo. A Celebration of Mary Ann's Life will be held at a future date. Please share with the family your condolences at www.Pietszak.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 9, 2022.
Mary Ann was a very special woman of God, I always enjoyed being in her presence she could put a smile on anyone's face . People knew God was real because he lived big time in her!
Paul Guminski
Friend
April 4, 2022
Prayers for Family God bless
Darlene Brania
Friend
January 13, 2022
Condolences from my family to yours. No words can be said to help you through your loss except that she is in a better place now and we will see her again in heaven.
Jerry Schwertfeger
Family
January 13, 2022
Marianne was my spiritual mom we were separated for so many years we just got back together it's not right that she's gone I wanted more time with her
Dixon Sharon
Friend
January 13, 2022
My sincere and deepest condolences. May God bless you all and comfort you with his love.
Joe Jennings
Family
January 13, 2022
Mary Ann was one of the most kindest, loving, and beautiful people I have ever known. She had the most beautiful heart. Her strong faith and love for her family will give them strength and comfort for the days ahead. I’m so blessed to have known her .
Debra Koch
Family
January 13, 2022
So sorry for your loss,prayers for ur family
Rhonda Kessler
Friend
January 13, 2022
Mary Ann was the glue to the family. She tried to keep the family together by hosting delisious holiday dinners for many years. She put everyone before herself and would do anything and everything she could for you. She lived for her kids, grandkids and great grandkids. She will be dearly missed by all.
Pam and Don Grzebielucha
January 13, 2022
She was not only my grandmother but considered her my best friend. You could go to her for anything. She loved her grandkids but her great grandkids gave her new meaning of life. She will be missed by everyone she came in contact with.

Till I see you again, love you gram
Miranda Croom
Grandchild
January 13, 2022
Maryann was one of the strongest ladies I’ve ever known. She was not only my mother in law but my friend! I am grateful and blessed that she was part of my life and I will miss her everyday ❤
Deb Schwertfeger
Daughter
January 9, 2022
Mary Ann will be missed by so many, she did so much for everyone. A tireless worker, spotless home, cook, great mom, wife, and sister, a kind, soft heart, a "warrior" for Jesus Christ, a minister to Him, compassion for those less fortunate. She's my last sibling and I don't know who to go to for family history anymore. But she's "home", finally meeting her biological father, our mom and dad, Geba and Stan the Man, our sister Donna, Frank, Jeff, Big Dave, and most important, Jesus and His Angels...RIP...
Donald & Pamela Grzebielucha
Family
January 9, 2022
Maryann was a caring and loving person. She was always sacrificing for her family. She will never
be forgotten. She's reunited with her family now.

Love,
Ron and Karen Schwertfeger

Ron and Karen Schwertfeger
Family
January 9, 2022
