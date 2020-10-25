LASHUAY - Mary J.

(nee Madden)

October 19, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Donald J. Clutterbuck; loving mother of Donald J. "Butch" (Elaine) Clutterbuck; dear grandmother of Jennifer (Dave D'Arata) Persico and Donald J. Clutterbuck, II; sister of Peg (Don) Dansereau and the late Jean (Emmett) Dorgan, Ellie Lucca, James Madden, Pat (survived by Elmer) Benson and Robert (Barb) Madden; former sister-in-law of the late Judy Madden; survived by many nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life will be held post-COVID. Arrangements by JAMES E. GRACE FUNERAL HOME, INC.







Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 25, 2020.