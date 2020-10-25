Menu
Mary J. LASHUAY
LASHUAY - Mary J.
(nee Madden)
October 19, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Donald J. Clutterbuck; loving mother of Donald J. "Butch" (Elaine) Clutterbuck; dear grandmother of Jennifer (Dave D'Arata) Persico and Donald J. Clutterbuck, II; sister of Peg (Don) Dansereau and the late Jean (Emmett) Dorgan, Ellie Lucca, James Madden, Pat (survived by Elmer) Benson and Robert (Barb) Madden; former sister-in-law of the late Judy Madden; survived by many nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life will be held post-COVID. Arrangements by JAMES E. GRACE FUNERAL HOME, INC.


Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 25, 2020.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
