Of Lewiston, NY, passed away on Sunday, September 6, 2020 peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Detroit, Michigan on April 17, 1942, the eldest of eight children to the late George and Catherine (Farrell) Howell. She attended the University of Detroit where she met her husband, Robert Lozina, of 57 years on a blind date.Mary and Bob moved to the Town of Niagara in 1963 and later to Lewiston. She was a dedicated mother to her four children, and an active member of her community. Mary enjoyed her years working in the office of Dr. Joel Paull, and volunteering at Mt. St. Mary's Hospital and the Lewiston Library upon retirement. Mary's hobbies included knitting, gardening, cooking and bread baking - she was known for her strawberry rhubarb pie. Each summer, her backyard was filled with hummingbirds and family gatherings. She loved her book club, friends at her gym, and visiting with her neighbors. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren who adored her. She was a lifelong devout Catholic. Mary was survived by her husband Robert D. Lozina, her children; Michelle (Dale) Cohen, Robert D. Lozina, Jr., Kristin (Jeffrey) Cianchetti, and Mark (Michelle) Lozina; eight grandchildren, Nate, Madison, Alaina, Olivia, John, Riley, Sarah and Audra; four siblings, and many cherished friends, in-laws, nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by three sisters. Private Funeral Services will be held at the wishes of her family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 9, 2020.