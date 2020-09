POTWORA - Mary J., RN

(nee Orlando)

September 20, 2020. Dear mother of Deborah, Andrew (Alice), Thomas (Linda), David (fiancé Menka) and Richard Potwora (Scott); survived by grandchildren and great-grandson; sister of Emilie and the late Antoinette and Florence; survived by nephews and nieces. A Mass of Christian burial will be held Wednesday at 12 noon in St. Timothy's Church, E. Park at Ensminger, Tonawanda, NY. Arrangements by JAMES E. GRACE FUNERAL HOME, INC.







Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 22, 2020.