JAMES - Mary (nee Meister)

September 23, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Vernon; dear mother of Sharon (Robert) Linkowski, Vernon and Mark (Joy) James; loving grandmother of Darlene (Jerry) Keicher, David (April) Romanowski, Kim Basel, Erin Linkowski, Mark (Samantha) and Matthew (Kaitlin) James; great-grandmother of nine; sister of the late Helen (Joe) Sammon, Margaret (Ted) Ormand, Louis (Anne "Bonnie") Meister and Rev. Charles Meister; survived by nieces and nephews. Visitation at JAMES E. GRACE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 335 Ontario St., Saturday 9:15 AM-11:15 AM (face coverings and 6 foot separation are required during visitation. Current capacity limitations may cause delays on entering) and a Mass of Christian burial will be held at 12 noon, in Assumption Church, 435 Amherst St., Buffalo.





