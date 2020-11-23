Menu
Mary Jane DeVINCENTIS
DeVINCENTIS - Mary Jane (nee Jablonski)
Of Orchard Park, NY, unexpectedly, November 21, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Dr. Anthony F. DeVincentis Jr.; loving mother of Dr. Laura (Steven Polchlopek) Dombrowski and Chrissy A. Dombrowski; cherished grandmother of Nora Polchlopek; sister of David (Suzanne) Jablonski and Lynn Buffamonti; also survived by nieces and nephews. Due to the Covid restrictions a Mass of Christian Burial will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by the F.E. BROWN SONS FUNERAL HOME, INC. Online condolences at www.febrownsons.com


Published by Buffalo News from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2020.
