DeVINCENTIS - Mary Jane (nee Jablonski)Of Orchard Park, NY, unexpectedly, November 21, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Dr. Anthony F. DeVincentis Jr.; loving mother of Dr. Laura (Steven Polchlopek) Dombrowski and Chrissy A. Dombrowski; cherished grandmother of Nora Polchlopek; sister of David (Suzanne) Jablonski and Lynn Buffamonti; also survived by nieces and nephews. Due to the Covid restrictions a Mass of Christian Burial will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by the F.E. BROWN SONS FUNERAL HOME, INC. Online condolences at www.febrownsons.com