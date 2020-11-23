DeVINCENTIS - Mary Jane (nee Jablonski)
Of Orchard Park, NY, unexpectedly, November 21, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Dr. Anthony F. DeVincentis Jr.; loving mother of Dr. Laura (Steven Polchlopek) Dombrowski and Chrissy A. Dombrowski; cherished grandmother of Nora Polchlopek; sister of David (Suzanne) Jablonski and Lynn Buffamonti; also survived by nieces and nephews. Due to the Covid restrictions a Mass of Christian Burial will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by the F.E. BROWN SONS FUNERAL HOME, INC. Online condolences at www.febrownsons.com
.
Published by Buffalo News from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2020.