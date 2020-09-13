EDWARDS - Mary Jane
(nee Weinert)
Of Amherst, NY, died May 20, 2020 from complications of COVID-19. Beloved wife of the late George H. Edwards, Jr.; survived by three children, two grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Friends may call Thursday, September 17th, from 4-6 PM at THE PERNA DENGLER ROBERTS FUNERAL HOME, 1671 Maple Rd., Williamsville, where a Celebration of Mary Jane's Life will be held following the visitation at 6 PM. Flowers graciously declined; memorials may be made to the SPCA of Erie County, 300 Harlem Rd., West Seneca, NY 14224. Condolences online can be offered at: www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 13, 2020.