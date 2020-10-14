HICKS - Mary Jane
October 8, 2020. Devoted mother of Charles III (Carrie), Kevin (Wendy) and Michael Hicks. A registered nurse and life long care giver to all she touched, in a hospital setting, as a visiting nurse and a loving neighbor. May she be welcomed in heaven by her loving husband, Charles Hicks Jr., her daughter Sue Ann Hicks and the multitude of those she cared for and loved in her lifetime. All services have been conducted. In lieu of flowers, any donations may be sent to St. John the Baptist Church in Kenmore, New York. Arrangements by the C. Mertz and Son Funeral Home, Inc. Please share condolences at www.mertzfh.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 14, 2020.