90, entered into the arms of her loving Savior, Jesus Christ, on October 28, 2020 in Altamonte Springs, FL. She retired as a school teacher from Starpoint Central School in Pendleton, NY, and moved with her husband, Richard, to Deltona, FL in 1989. She was the daughter of the late Jessie Louise Harris Fullerton and late Claude Drexel Fullerton of Ashland, KY. She was the wife of the late Richard Edward Baum (Coach Boomer). Mary Jo loved her family and is survived by her daughter Gail Bennett (Leland) and granddaughter Katelyn Bennett of San Jose, CA; son David Baum (Diane) of Lakewood, CA; brother John D. Fullerton and sister Nancy Edmond (Gary) of Ashland, KY. Nieces and nephews include Cathy Hanson, David Edmond, Richard Edmond, Bruce Baum, Scott Baum and Linda Leer. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, sister Norma Weidenheller (late John Weidenheller) and nephew Tom Baum. A celebration of life will be held online Sunday, November 15, 2020 at 4p EST from Deltona Alliance Church, Deltona, FL. Use this internet link to join. https://bragonjesus.org/BAUM
Interment was private at Acacia Park Cemetery, North Tonawanda, NY.
for her full Obituary and to leave condolences. In lieu of flowers, the family welcomes donations in her memory to: Deltona Alliance Church, 921 Deltona Blvd., Deltona, FL 32725 and Adult Teen Challenge, P.O. Box 249, Ozark, MO 65721.
