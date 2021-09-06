JOHNSON - Mary Elaine
(nee Wehrfritz)
September 4, 2021, age 73; beloved daughter of the late James and Mary (nee Simmons) Wehrfritz; loving sister of Susan (Thomas) Ness Williams, James J. (Deborah) Wehrfritz, and the late James Michael Wehrfritz; adored aunt of Kyle (Heidi) Ness, James A. (fiancee Megan DaPolito) Wehrfritz, Katherine (fiance Devin DePaepe) Wehrfritz and William Wehrfritz; cherished great-aunt of Mackenzie and Aidan Ness. She will be sadly missed by many family and friends. The family will be present Tuesday and Wednesday from 4-7 PM at the (Amherst Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5200 Sheridan Dr. (at Hopkins Rd.), where prayers will be offered Thursday at 9:45 AM followed by a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at St. Mary's Chapel, Swormville, at 10:30 AM. Interment to follow in United German and French Cemetery. Friends invited. Mary was a retired Teacher at Canisius High School and Williamsville East High School. Please share memories and condolences on Mary's Tribute Page at www.AMIGONE.com
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 6, 2021.