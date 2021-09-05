Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Mary Elaine JOHNSON
ABOUT
Canisius High School
FUNERAL HOME
Amigone Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel
5200 Sheridan Drive
Williamsville, NY
JOHNSON - Mary Elaine
(nee Wehrfritz)
September 4, 2021, age 73. Beloved daughter of the late James and Mary (nee Simmons) Wehrfritz; loving sister of Susan (Thomas) Ness Williams, James J. (Deborah) Wehrfritz, and the late James Michael Wehrfritz; adored aunt of Kyle (Heidi) Ness, James A. (fiancée Megan DaPolito) Wehrfritz, Katherine (fiance Devin DePaepe) Wehrfritz, and William Wehrfritz; cherished great-aunt of Mackenzie and Aidan Ness; she will be sadly missed by many family and friends. The family will be present Tuesday and Wednesday from 4-7 PM at the (Amherst Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5200 Sheridan Dr. (at Hopkins Rd.), where prayers will be offered Thursday at 9:45 AM followed by a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at St. Mary's Chapel, Swormville, at 10:30 AM. Interment to follow in United German & French Cemetery. Friends invited. Mary was a retired Teacher at Canisius High School and Williamsville East High School. Please share memories and condolences on Mary's Tribute Page at www.AMIGONE.com.


Published by Buffalo News from Sep. 5 to Sep. 6, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Amigone Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
6 Entries
Dear James and Susan, So very sorry to hear of Mary´s Passing. God Bless You as you grieve the loss of your loved one.
Janet Johnson
January 4, 2022
Dear Sue and family, I'm so sad to hear of Mary's passing. I came to know her through shared activities in our homeowner's association. I really enjoyed our conversations and her sense of humor. She will be missed. Please accept my sincere condolences.
Darlene Torbenson
September 15, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Elaine Stolarek Ruszczyk
Other
September 6, 2021
Joanne (la Paviatta)and family
September 6, 2021
Not growing up in Buffalo like the rest of the Wehrfritz family, I hold dear the times I spent with Mary Elaine. I loved her wit, humor, strong opinions and most of all partaking in scrumptous meals. She always made me feel special while in her company. I will miss you. Rest in eternal peace.
Peggy Wehrfritz Salvatico
Family
September 6, 2021
Peggy W Salvatico
September 6, 2021
Showing 1 - 6 of 6 results