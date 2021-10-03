JOYCE - Mary C. (nee Ansteth)
September 29, 2021, age 78. Beloved wife of 54 years to John J. Joyce, III; loving mother of Rachael E. (Leon) Rozenblit, Katherine R. (Jock) Ellis, Jessica C. (Justin Keller) Joyce, John J. Joyce, IV, William L. Joyce, Michael T. (Hannah) Joyce, Alexis C. Joyce and Gabrielle S. Joyce; cherished grandmother of Lola, Lilly, Nicholas, Patrick, Ruby, Stella and Thomas; dear sister of William (Nancy) Ansteth and the late Patricia (late Philip) Hanson and James Ansteth; also survived by nieces and nephews. There will be no prior visitation. Arrangements by the AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday from Blessed Sacrament Church, 1029 Delaware Avenue, Buffalo at 10 AM. Family and friends are asked to please assemble at the church. Please share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 3, 2021.