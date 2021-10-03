Menu
Mary C. JOYCE
JOYCE - Mary C. (nee Ansteth)
September 29, 2021, age 78. Beloved wife of 54 years to John J. Joyce, III; loving mother of Rachael E. (Leon) Rozenblit, Katherine R. (Jock) Ellis, Jessica C. (Justin Keller) Joyce, John J. Joyce, IV, William L. Joyce, Michael T. (Hannah) Joyce, Alexis C. Joyce and Gabrielle S. Joyce; cherished grandmother of Lola, Lilly, Nicholas, Patrick, Ruby, Stella and Thomas; dear sister of William (Nancy) Ansteth and the late Patricia (late Philip) Hanson and James Ansteth; also survived by nieces and nephews. There will be no prior visitation. Arrangements by the AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday from Blessed Sacrament Church, 1029 Delaware Avenue, Buffalo at 10 AM. Family and friends are asked to please assemble at the church. Please share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com


Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 3, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
4
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
Blessed Sacrament Church
1029 Delaware Avenue, Buffalo, NY
So sorry to hear this news. Mary was a beautiful person in both appearance and spirit. We were happy to have her and John as neighbors for those important years when our children were growing up and enjoying each other. I am sure she will be sorely missed.
Claudia Weiss
October 4, 2021
