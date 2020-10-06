MUSTILLO - Mary K. (nee Braun)
Of West Seneca, entered into rest October 4, 2020. Beloved wife of Louis A. Mustillo, Jr. Devoted mother of Taylor Lorraine Mustillo; loving daughter of Betty Braun and the late Michael Braun, Sr.; and daughter-in-law of Louis A., Sr. and Cyndy Mustillo; dear sister of Michael (Sue) Braun, Jr., Jeanette (Aaron) Berry and Matthew (Jeantte) Braun; also survived by nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel) 3060 Abbott Rd. near Lake Ave. on Sunday from 3-8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday in Annunciation of the Blessed Virgin Mary Church, 7580 Clinton St., at 10:00 o'clock, please assemble at church. Interment Hillcrest Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Mary's memory may be made to farmanimalrefuge.org
or to gofundme.com
for Hope for Donna Hamm. Share condolences online at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 6, 2020.