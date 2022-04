KEENEN - Mary JanePassed away September 16, 2021. Beloved daughter of the late Richard and Nadine (Nassoiy) Keenen. Loving sister of Rich (Jen) Keenen and Lisa Juda. Cherished aunt of Joe, Nicole, Jason and Richie. Friends may call Tuesday from 4-7PM at the JAMES W. CANNAN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3155 Orchard Park Rd. A Funeral Service will follow at 7PM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Erie County SPCA. Condolences at www.CANNANFH.com