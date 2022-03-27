KLOEPFER - Mary Isabelle "Miz" (nee Cochrane)

March 24, 2022, age 96. Miz was a lifelong resident of Buffalo and, in recent years, of Canterbury Woods. The most devoted (and only) wife of the late John George ("Poppy") Kloepfer; she was the mother of four equally devoted children, George J. (Deborah) Kloepfer II, Mary (Jim Hayes) Kloepfer, Barbara (Dennis) McFadden, and Linda (Charles) Reilly; grandmother to Sarah Kloepfer (Bob) McLynn, John (Jenny Lee) Kloepfer and Hannah (Daniel Gonon) Kloepfer, Mary Hayes and Connor (Christy) Hayes, Devon (Breck Jones) McFadden, Charles Reilly, Timothy (Kate) Reilly, and Matthew Reilly; great-grandmother to Brayton Isabelle McLynn, Livingston Pearl McLynn, James Raymond Hayes; and Wyatt McFadden Jones; she is also survived by loving nieces, nephews, and a multitude of friends, some still amongst us and others gone ahead, whose lives she brightened with her generous heart, easy laugh, and gentle spirit. Miz grew up on Highland Ave., and graduated from The Buffalo Seminary, followed by four years at Mount Holyoke College. When John returned from WWII, she finally agreed to marry him, and they moved to Princeton, NJ. When he finished school, and when their first child was imminent, they returned to Buffalo, which was always home. Miz led a busy life, involving many friends, activities, and community service, including bridge, tennis, and bowling; membership in the University Club; local czarina of Mount Holyoke Alumnae mint sales; and years of volunteer work at Children's Hospital, Deaconess Hospital, The Bristol Home, The Seton Guild, and Kevin Guest House, to name a few. Like all good improvisers, she never said no, just "Yes. And . . . ?" From the time she was six years old, Miz spent summers at Sugarloaf Farm in Port Colborne, a place she loved for nearly a century. Packing up her brood and resettling in Canada from Memorial Day to Labor Day, she and all of her children forged friendships that have lasted a lifetime. The family will receive friends at the PERNA, DENGLER, ROBERTS FUNERAL HOME, 1671 Maple Rd., from 3-7 PM on Wednesday, March 30th. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Mark's Church, 401 Woodward Ave., at 9:30 on Thursday morning, followed by interment at Forest Lawn. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Buffalo Seminary or the SPCA of Erie County.







Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 27, 2022.