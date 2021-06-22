Menu
Mary Claire KNAPP
1949 - 2021
BORN
1949
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Amigone Funeral Home- Tonawanda Chapel
2600 Sheridan Drive
Tonawanda, NY
KNAPP - Mary Claire
(nee Jacobi)
June 20, 2021, age 71. Beloved wife of William J. Knapp; devoted mother of Alicen (John) Feroleto and Margaret (Brian) Burkhardt; sparkling grandmother of Mia Claire Feroleto; dear sister of Anne Marie (Dr. James) White and Margaret (Robert) Zak. Cherished by nieces, nephews and cousins and adored by friends from many beautiful places and eras: Mount St. Mary Academy (class of 1967), Rosary Hill College (class of 1971), Wroxton UK and Chatham, Mass., St. Mark School and parish, Crescent Avenue and Van Buren Point. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 AM on Friday from St. Mark Church, 401 Woodward Ave., Buffalo. All are asked to assemble at church. Due to health concerns, the family request attendees to wear a mask. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Connect Life (formerly UNYTS), 4444 Bryant & Stratton Way, Williamsville, NY 14221, Roswell Park Alliance Foundation, PO Box 631, Buffalo, NY 14240 or Mt. St. Mary Academy Class of 67 Scholarship Fund, 3756 Delaware Ave., Tonawanda, NY 14217. Arrangements by AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. (716) 836-6500. Share condolences online at www.AMIGONE.com


Published by Buffalo News from Jun. 22 to Jun. 24, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
25
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
St. Mark Church
401 Woodward Ave., Buffalo, NY
Amigone Funeral Home- Tonawanda Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I send my heartfelt condolences to Bill and the girls. The world is a lesser place without Mary Claire in it.
Michael Rossetti
Friend
June 24, 2021
Meggie & Brian...So very sorry for your loss. Always enjoyed speaking with your mom. Sympathy & prayers to all!!
Joanne Ziolo
Other
June 22, 2021
I have known Mary Claire and Bill for decades as neighbors and friends. They are a most wonderful family and my life has been enriched with their presence in it. Deepest condolences to the family and friends. Love to you all.
Coach Kathleen M Garcea
Friend
June 22, 2021
Our deepest sympathies to Bill and families. Mary Claire was a very special person. You are in out fondest thoughts.
Mary Kay and Bob Kilduff
Friend
June 22, 2021
