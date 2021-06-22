KNAPP - Mary Claire
(nee Jacobi)
June 20, 2021, age 71. Beloved wife of William J. Knapp; devoted mother of Alicen (John) Feroleto and Margaret (Brian) Burkhardt; sparkling grandmother of Mia Claire Feroleto; dear sister of Anne Marie (Dr. James) White and Margaret (Robert) Zak. Cherished by nieces, nephews and cousins and adored by friends from many beautiful places and eras: Mount St. Mary Academy (class of 1967), Rosary Hill College (class of 1971), Wroxton UK and Chatham, Mass., St. Mark School and parish, Crescent Avenue and Van Buren Point. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 AM on Friday from St. Mark Church, 401 Woodward Ave., Buffalo. All are asked to assemble at church. Due to health concerns, the family request attendees to wear a mask. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Connect Life (formerly UNYTS), 4444 Bryant & Stratton Way, Williamsville, NY 14221, Roswell Park Alliance Foundation, PO Box 631, Buffalo, NY 14240 or Mt. St. Mary Academy Class of 67 Scholarship Fund, 3756 Delaware Ave., Tonawanda, NY 14217. Arrangements by AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. (716) 836-6500. Share condolences online at www.AMIGONE.com
Published by Buffalo News from Jun. 22 to Jun. 24, 2021.