Mary M. KONTAK
1938 - 2021
BORN
1938
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Wendel and Loecher Funeral Home - Lancaster
27 Aurora Street
Lancaster, NY
KONTAK - Mary M. (nee Molina)
Of Cheektowaga, NY, March 16, 2021. Beloved wife to Richard of 61 years, who passed away March 17, 2021; loving mother of David (Ellen) and James (Claudia); cherished grandmother of Alexander and Maxim; sister of John (late Margarita), Andres (Teresa), James (Josephina), late Catalina (late Raul) and the late David (Jerri); also survived by nieces and nephews. Mary was a member of the Pascua Yaqui Tribe. Funeral Services were held privately with the family. Share condolences at www.wendelandloecherinc.com


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 21, 2021.
Very sorry to hear Mary's passing.I worked at the post office with Mary.May she rest in peace.
PaulChristopher
March 15, 2022
Oh my , this notification of the passing of this sweet lady brings tears to my eyes. Mary and her husband has been my friends for over 50+years.my condolences to the family.This lady was truly a sweetheart.Rest easy Mary.
Eddie Lott
March 27, 2021
In loving memory of a very special lady. I know my mom (Catherine) and Mary had wonderful times together. I enjoyed any time your family would come out and visit, but I really loved it when she was making enchiladas! I'm so sorry to hear about both your parents. May God bless you.
Sandra Austin
Friend
March 23, 2021
I am so sorry to hear of Mary´s passing. Her and my Mom (Cathy Jumper) loved to travel together. Mary was the sweetest lady. I really enjoyed it anytime your parents would come out for a visit. May they both Rest In Peace.
Loralyn Ellis
March 22, 2021
Condolences on Mary's passing.Worked in post office ,knew both.God bless you.
Paul C Christopher
March 21, 2021
We were so very sad to hear of Mary's passing. She truly was the sweetest lady and we really enjoyed being her neighbors for so many years. I know the past few years were really really tough for them both but I know both of their beautiful souls are now at peace and they are together. We will miss them both very very much. Thoughts and condolences for the family during such an incredibly hard time. :(
Cheryl Karneth
Neighbor
March 20, 2021
