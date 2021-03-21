We were so very sad to hear of Mary's passing. She truly was the sweetest lady and we really enjoyed being her neighbors for so many years. I know the past few years were really really tough for them both but I know both of their beautiful souls are now at peace and they are together. We will miss them both very very much. Thoughts and condolences for the family during such an incredibly hard time. :(

Cheryl Karneth Neighbor March 20, 2021