KONTAK - Mary M. (nee Molina)
Of Cheektowaga, NY, March 16, 2021. Beloved wife to Richard of 61 years, who passed away March 17, 2021; loving mother of David (Ellen) and James (Claudia); cherished grandmother of Alexander and Maxim; sister of John (late Margarita), Andres (Teresa), James (Josephina), late Catalina (late Raul) and the late David (Jerri); also survived by nieces and nephews. Mary was a member of the Pascua Yaqui Tribe. Funeral Services were held privately with the family. Share condolences at www.wendelandloecherinc.com
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 21, 2021.