KRUPSKI - Mary Ann (nee Smykowski)
Of Elma, NY, March 19, 2022. Beloved wife of the late Daniel B. Krupski and the late Robert Chester; dearest mother of Jennifer (Joseph) Wilson; cherished Grammy of Kyle (Katelin Miller), Krystle Anger and Draven Wilson; sister of Martha (late Joseph) Lis and the late Bernard (late Virginia), late Alfred (late Hattie) Smykowski; also survived any loved by many relatives and friends. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday, at 10 AM, at St. Gabriel's Church, 5271 Clinton St., Elma. Friends are invited (please assemble at church). Donations may be made to St. Gabriel's Church in memory of Mary Ann. Condolences may be shared online at www.KLOCFUNERALHOME.com
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 21, 2022.