Mary Ann KRUPSKI
Paul A. Kloc Blossom Chapels Inc.
4680 Clinton Street
West Seneca, NY
KRUPSKI - Mary Ann (nee Smykowski)
Of Elma, NY, March 19, 2022. Beloved wife of the late Daniel B. Krupski and the late Robert Chester; dearest mother of Jennifer (Joseph) Wilson; cherished Grammy of Kyle (Katelin Miller), Krystle Anger and Draven Wilson; sister of Martha (late Joseph) Lis and the late Bernard (late Virginia), late Alfred (late Hattie) Smykowski; also survived any loved by many relatives and friends. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday, at 10 AM, at St. Gabriel's Church, 5271 Clinton St., Elma. Friends are invited (please assemble at church). Donations may be made to St. Gabriel's Church in memory of Mary Ann. Condolences may be shared online at www.KLOCFUNERALHOME.com


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 21, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
23
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
St. Gabriel's RC Church
5271 Clinton Street, Elma, NY
Paul A. Kloc Blossom Chapels Inc.
I didn't know your mom for very long but she was a sweetheart and will be missed at St. Gabes. My sincere condolences for your loss.
Donna Kirsch
March 21, 2022
Omg I just learned of your mom's passing just now. I am so very sorry Jennifer and family. God bless you all. Huggs from Dan and me
Michelle popek
March 21, 2022
Jennifer and family, My condolences on the loss of Aunt Mary Ann. Dave Caruana
Dave Caruana
March 21, 2022
Jennifer and family, So sorry to hear about Aunt Mary Ann. You and your family are in our thoughts and prayers during this difficult time. May your memories bring you comfort. Mark and Stacy Kopp
Stacy Kopp (Caruana)
March 21, 2022
